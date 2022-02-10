Free Narcan nasal spray kits are now available in Albion.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Behavioral Health has partnered with the Nebraska Pharmacists Association and Region 4 Behavioral Health System for a statewide project that distributes free Narcan nasal spray kits.
The program took effect Wednesday, and free Narcan nasal spray is available at Good Life Discount Pharmacy, 124 S. Fourth St. in Albion.
"Our partnership with Good Life Discount Pharmacy, DHHS and Behavioral Health Region Systems will allow family members or friends of a person at risk of opioid overdose, or the person at risk of opioid overdose themselves to access Narcan nasal spray at no cost, without a prescription or insurance,” said Amy Holman, Nebraska Pharmacists Association project coordinator. “This program has the potential to save lives in Nebraska.”
Naloxone is a life-saving medicine that can reverse an opioid overdose. It can restore normal breathing to a person whose breathing has slowed or stopped due to opioids, including fentanyl, if given in time.
Anyone can carry naloxone and administer it to someone experiencing an overdose, Holman said. Naloxone won’t harm someone if they’re overdosing on drugs other than opioids, so it’s always best to use if someone may be overdosing, she said.
Opioids are medications that act on receptors in the spinal cord and brain to reduce pain intensity and activate reward regions in the brain, causing the euphoria that can lead to misuse and opioid use disorder. Common opioids include prescription medications used to treat pain, such as morphine, codeine, methadone, oxycodone, hydrocodone, fentanyl and hydromorphone, plus illicit drugs like heroin.
Those who know someone who is at increased risk for opioid overdose, especially those struggling with opioid use disorder (OUD), should carry naloxone and keep it at home.
People who are taking high-dose opioid medications (greater than or equal to 50 morphine milligram equivalents per day) prescribed by a doctor, people who use opioids and benzodiazepines together, and people who use illicit opioids like heroin should all carry naloxone, according to specialists.
“Because you can’t use naloxone on yourself, let others know you have it in case you experience an opioid overdose,” they said.
Signs of opioid overdose, which is a life-threatening emergency, include the following:
— The face is extremely pale and/or clammy to the touch.
— The body is limp.
— Fingernails or lips have a blue or purple cast.
— The person is vomiting or making gurgling noises.
— The person cannot be awakened from sleep or is unable to speak.
— Breathing is very slow or stopped.
— The heartbeat is very slow or stopped.
Anyone who believes that someone could be overdosing should call 911 immediately and administer Narcan if it is available. People are encouraged to keep the person awake and breathing, lay the person on their side to prevent choking, and stay with the person until emergency assistance arrives.
* * *
Looking for assistance?
To find a pharmacy or a treatment facility nearby, visit stopodne.com.