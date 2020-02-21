What began as a temporary exhibition at Elkhorn Valley Museum is now the first and only permanent display of the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame.
The statewide music organization was formed in 1994 by Norfolk native and musician/songwriter Jim Casey to honor Nebraska-based musicians and those involved in the music business who have made an impact on the state, regional, national and international music scenes.
Inductees have been honored annually since then, for their involvement in recording, producing, live performances, songwriting and all aspects of the industry.
Making Elkhorn Valley Museum and Norfolk the permanent home of the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame is significant in the long-term preservation and celebration of Nebraska’s colorful musical history; it also means more visitors to the Norfolk area, additional musical events at the museum year-round, and a new opportunity to educate, entertain and inspire upcoming generations.
Casey, along with Omaha musician Tom Lingelbach and Norfolk musician Matt Casey, worked with Elkhorn Valley Museum director JoBeth Cox to ensure items like instruments, equipment, photographs, records, costumes, merchandise, hand-printed posters and more will now be properly cared for and displayed at the museum for years to come.
To kick off the hall of fame permanent display, musician/producer/television host and 2019 inductee Johnny Ray Gomez (Omaha) will perform at the museum on Saturday, Feb. 29, for “An Evening with Johnny Ray Gomez.”
Beginning at 6:30 p.m., Gomez will play songs, answer questions and share stories from his decades in the industry. For more information, contact the Elkhorn Valley Museum.