Across the state, there are 415 active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska, down 13 from the previous week, according to the latest numbers reported Wednesday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
In the past 14 days, there have been 1,141 COVID-19 cases in the Daily News’ 24-county coverage area in Northeast and North Central Nebraska. This is an increase of 21 cases from last week’s report.
Cherry County has been the least vaccinated county in the area for the past three weeks, with 27% of its residents fully vaccinated. Thurston County closely follows with 30%, an increase of 1% from last week.
Cuming County is the most vaccinated in the area with a 67% vaccination rate, also an increase of 1% from last week. Dodge County follows at 63%.
Madison County’s vaccination rate sits at 55%. In the county, there have been 189 COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days, with a total case count of 5,429, an increase of 118 from last week.
With statewide vaccinations, 67.29% of Nebraska citizens are fully vaccinated, and 5.19% are partially vaccinated. Overall, there have been 2,427 deaths and 269,942 cases in Nebraska since the pandemic began. More than 4,426 cases have been reported since last week.
Norfolk Public Schools also is keeping track of COVID-19 data with weekly updates. According to the online dashboard on Wednesday, five of the district’s 11 schools have COVID-19 cases.
The district’s overall positivity rate sits at 0.56% — a decrease from 0.81% last week. The schools with the highest positivity rate are Bel Air Elementary at 1.02%, Norfolk High School at 1.01%; and Norfolk Junior High School at 0.95%. Administrators won’t start discussions about implementing more COVID-19 guidelines — such as mask mandates or increased social distancing — until a building reaches a positivity rate of 2% to 3%.