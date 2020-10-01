Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol may be wearing a pink patch in October to honor and support those fighting breast cancer.
The Pink Patch Project is a national effort that involves law enforcement agencies throughout the country, including many in Nebraska. This is the third year the patrol has participated in the project.
“The Pink Patch Project is a phenomenal way for law enforcement agencies to support a cause that has touched the lives of so many people,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP). “I’m proud to wear a pink patch to honor breast cancer fighters, including our own Barb Klinetobe, who we lost earlier this year after a career of 40 years as an NSP dispatcher.”
Throughout October, troopers have the option to replace the standard state patrol patch with a pink patch that features the state patrol logo in pink and black.
Pink patches are also available for purchase by state patrol civilian employees and members of the public at local state patrol offices. All proceeds from sales of the pink patches will go to benefit research and treatment of breast cancer.
The state patrol is among two dozen Nebraska law enforcement agencies participating in the project this month.
Officers from various police departments, sheriff’s offices, university police and corrections staff across the state will participate — from as far west as the Scottsbluff Police Department to nearly all of the Omaha metro area’s agencies.
Among the Northeast and North Central Nebraska agencies participating include those in Dodge County, Dakota County, Neligh, Oakland, Ponca and South Sioux City,
“Pink Patch” items, including the patches themselves, also may be purchased at bytmp.com or pinkpatchproject.com.
All of the proceeds go to the nonprofit organization chosen by each agency.
The Omaha Police Department, for instance, chose to support the Hereditary Cancer Foundation, founded by Brandi Preston, the daughter of former Omaha officer Kamie Preston, who died of breast cancer in 2005.