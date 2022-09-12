A Nebraska State Patrol trooper sustained nonlife-threatening injuries in a crash on Friday in Antelope County.
About 7:30 p.m., a trooper had completed a traffic stop on Highway 20 in Antelope County and was attempting to travel to another call, said Cody Thomas, public relations director for the patrol. The trooper was then involved in a two-vehicle crash.
Three occupants of the other vehicle involved also suffered nonlife-threatening injuries. Thomas did not say how the collision occurred nor who was involved.
The state patrol has requested that the Antelope County Sheriff’s Office investigate the accident. The sheriff’s office did not respond to a phone call Monday afternoon.