Nebraska senators have a plan to fix the statewide labor shortage.
The workforce shortage was addressed at a virtual meeting Thursday, along with other priorities the senators have for the 2022 legislative session.
According to Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce, the workforce shortage is one of the top economic problems in the state.
Slone said the chamber spent most of the last summer asking Nebraska business owners, “What is the number one thing holding your business back?”
“In the case of the businesses, it was well over 90% that said the lack of workforce was their number one issue,” Slone said. “And indeed it is in our eyes, that it’s the number one economic issue in the state.”
In the Nebraska Chamber’s Good Life Game Changer meeting Thursday, the state senators discussed various new bills to help fix the labor shortage.
Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk stated in the meeting that he would be introducing a bill to help college students and high school students get internships at Nebraska businesses.
According to Flood, the bill will recommend a sizable investment in the pre-existing internship program called Intern Nebraska.
The bill also will make funds available to the Nebraska Department of Labor for training and upskilling apprenticeships. It also is going to include marketing dollars and will provide one-to-one grants to businesses supporting talent development.
“As I approach the session, the idea of introducing a bill that would expand internships in Nebraska, and not just for college students but for high school students,” Flood said in the meeting, “to me, is very attractive.”
The bill is meant to strengthen the workforce shortage by connecting Nebraska students with local businesses.
Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln also plans on helping with the workforce shortage by introducing a bill that will invest another $20 million into the Business Innovation Act.
“This is basically one of the best working programs in our state when it comes to the dollar per dollar of what we invest in it, and what we see in return,” Wishart said.
Other priorities discussed in the Nebraska Chamber’s Good Life Game Changer meeting were redefining infrastructure, driving innovation, empowering communities and modernizing the tax system in the state.
Many senators will be trying to figure out how to spend the $1.04 billion Nebraska received from the American Rescue Plan Act during the 60-day session that started Wednesday.