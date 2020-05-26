Nebraska State Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus has been hospitalized with COVID-19, a source tells The World-Herald.
Moser, 68, is receiving care at the Nebraska Medical Center, according to another state senator, who asked not to be named because the illness is a family matter. Others, including Moser’s family and Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer, could not be reached for comment. A hospital spokesman said he could not talk about individual patients.
Medical center admissions for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, have been steadily climbing and are now at an all-time high, med center officials say.
The hospital reported last week that about 80% of its beds were occupied with a mix of patients, some with COVID-19. Dr. Angela Hewlett, medical director of the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit, has described the occupancy rate as “pretty significant.” She said cases in the metro area aren’t surging but are steadily climbing. Additionally, she noted that it can take a month, from infection, for a person to become ill enough to require hospitalization.
In the five counties served by the Omaha Metro Healthcare Coalition, hospital occupancy rates average 69% to 72%, varying by pediatric intensive care, adult intensive care or regular hospital beds.
On Monday, another 221 cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, for a total of 12,355. No new deaths were reported. A total of 150 people have died.