State Sen. Robert Dover spoke on the latest legislative session at Wednesday’s meeting of the Madison County Republican Party.
Despite significant delays from a monthslong filibuster centered on preventing the passage of a bill that would ban certain types of health care for transgender youths, Dover said “we accomplished more in our session than probably in any other session ever.”
He cited the passage of a tax relief package and a tax credit for funding scholarships to private schools and mentioned “social issues” as evidence for the session’s productivity.
He went on to state that “we need to thank Machaela Cavanaugh and Megan Hunt, because if it wasn’t for their filibuster, we never would have got everything done that we got done, because if anyone was sitting on the fence on any of those social issues, by the time (Sens. Cavanaugh and Hunt) got done with them, they were over, they were tight with us.”
Dover also said Sen. Christy Armendariz of Omaha, one of the senators who voted for cloture on the filibuster on Legislative Bill 574, was “in our court” after she was angered by Hunt mentioning a comment she had made during the filibuster.
He also said legislative sessions hadn’t been so “loud, vocal and confrontational since Vietnam” regarding the number of protests.
During a question-and-answer period, Dover expressed reservations on the EPIC tax proposal, an option that would eliminate property, income and corporate taxes in Nebraska, citing a potential burden on young families as a concern.
“I think some of the people that are speaking for the EPIC tax … don’t understand the intricacies of what the bill says,” Dover said.
Aims for the next legislative session, according to Dover, include the passage of legislation like LB 575, which would prevent transgender youths from participating in sports consistent with their gender identities.
Dover also said changes to property taxes would be a continuing priority.