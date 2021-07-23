State health officials have reported Nebraska’s first human case this year of West Nile virus.
The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department in Northeast Nebraska reported a person there had tested positive for the mosquito-borne illness, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday. The department, which covers Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton counties, said the infected person was not hospitalized.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people with West Nile virus don’t have symptoms. But it can cause flu-like symptoms and sometimes leads to severe illness, including brain inflammation, and death.
Last year in Nebraska, 15 people were reported infected with the virus, including 10 who were hospitalized. One person died, according to the state health agency.