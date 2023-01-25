Students from 92 high schools in Nebraska will participate in the annual Honor Band and Choral Clinic hosted by the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Department of Music, Theatre and Dance.
The Monday, Jan. 30, event includes 558 high school music students who will work with UNK faculty and guest instructors before performing two public concerts at UNK’s Health and Sports Center. The 5:30 p.m. performance will feature the UNK Wind Ensemble along with the festival and honor bands. The 7 p.m. concert will showcase the UNK Choraleers along with the treble, festival and honor choirs.
Tickets, which include admission to both concerts, go on sale at 4:45 p.m. that day at the UNK Health and Sports Center. Participants and preschool children are admitted at no cost.
The UNK Honor Band and Choral Clinic includes high school sophomores, juniors and seniors selected through auditions.
Participating students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska include (by school):
Ainsworth — Breanna McLeod, Chloe DeBusk, Kaitlynn Inbody, Kyla Pyle, Makenna Pierce; Battle Creek — Ashlynn Rath, Lana Tillman, Taylynn Aldag; Boone Central — Emma Lordemann, Madison Gompert, Makayla McGill, Myranda Nelson, Quinn Bittner; Elkhorn Valley — Alexis Lind, Caydence Liester, Emma Qualset, Layce Brandt, Madison Parker, Merinee Vaughn, Paizlynn Glenn, Tristan Kahlloff.
Emerson-Hubbard — Charlie Doyle; Newman Grove — Carmen Montoya; O'Neill — Aliyha Anderson, Elly Stearns, Jose Trejo, Kyle Stearns, Mikah Raymond, Rachel Hupp, Reagan Roessler, Tessa Hebert, Travis Cooper, Winnie Huber; Pierce — Braxtynne Emerson, Kaylee Steffen, Tate Reinke, Travis Emory, Trayton Christiansen.
Plainview — Weston Hoffman, Jordan Mosel, Kyler Mosel, Leighton Medina, Marlena Curtiss, Sean Taylor; Spalding Academy — Dartagnan Seamann, Patrick Murphy; Stanton — Abagelle Kuester, Aubrey Kment, Audra Melcher, Bradyn Dickey, Emalee Hilbers, Esther Hogrefe, Janae Hadcock, Kennedie Gartner, Reagan Benson, Ren Brown.
Valentine — Grant Springer, Grace Maunu, Kadon Wenig, Marybelle Ward, Nathan Perrett, Neeley Cronin, Titus Maunu; West Point-Beemer — Aiden J Smith, Katelyn Wermers, Molly Winn, Nicole Parker; Winside — Elayna Hoskinson, Reagan Strong.
Wisner-Pilger — Alexia Martin, Ashlynn Lauck, Brittney Uhing, Brynn Oswald, Camerynn Marx, Izzy Manning, Jocelyn Russman, Jose Ramirez, Laura Ramirez-Torres, Lillian Leathers, Mariah Andersen, McKenna Slonecker, Mitchell Siebrandt, Olivia Keller, Owen Heller, Trey Stewart.