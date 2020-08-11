Along with adopting a condensed academic calendar and in-person classes, Nebraska state and private colleges are encouraging students to follow countless protocols to limit the spread of COVID-19 this fall.
During a Monday press conference, Gov. Pete Ricketts and several higher education officials discussed additional guidelines, which include information on testing, leaving campus, wearing masks and more.
“(These schools) all have been working on plans for how to bring students back,” Ricketts said. “They are looking at what they can do to create more space, provide PPE (personal protection equipment), doing screening; all the things that will help so we can bring students back into classrooms this fall to continue academic progression.”
Paul Turman, chancellor of the Nebraska State College System, and Darrin Good, president of Wesleyan University, said state and private colleges are acquiring TestNebraska kits to administer COVID-19 tests to students.
"We will have students almost certainly test positive," Ricketts said.
Specific people on campus will be trained to administer tests and schools will be using a courier system to hand-deliver them to a local testing site by 6 p.m. the same day, Good said.
Turman said he encourages students to get tested before leaving campus, heading to either a large event or visiting at-risk family members. He said students also should get tested before they come back to campus after visiting large groups.
Both Turman and Ricketts advised against students attending bars or large parties off-campus.
“A number of institutions are enforcing and encouraging students not to facilitate those types of behaviors,” Turman said. “One of the reasons why the (NSCS) pledge is a good strategy is to reinforce this isn’t just what happens on campus, but it’s important when you leave campus as well.”
Wayne State College, which is part of NSCS, recently announced its pledge recommending students, staff and faculty to practice good hygiene, social distance themselves, self-screen for symptoms and wear a mask indoors.
Turman and Good said Nebraska’s state and private colleges would be asking students to wear masks on campus, especially in classrooms. Even though students will have to wear them in classes, faculty can waive this rule if social distancing is possible, Turman said.
When asked how administration will enforce this rule, Turman said professors could ask students to leave if they refuse to wear a mask. He hopes this won’t cause suspensions, he said.
“Right now we do have a particular framework for what’s required,” Turman said. “Faculty gets to decide what those are. But you can’t go to a chemistry lab and decide not to wear safety goggles.”
Turman said NSCS professors are also being required to take attendance this semester, even if they didn’t in previous years. This tracks which students come to class, and those who are absent will be checked on.
Students also won’t be penalized for not attending class. This ensures students feel comfortable not coming to class if they are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.
College protocols like these are implemented to ensure hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients, Ricketts said.
Nebraska has 41% of its hospital beds, 38% of its ICU beds and 82% of its ventilators still available, Ricketts said. Less than 4% of ventilators and hospital beds are being used by coronavirus patients right now.
Turman said he hopes colleges don’t jump to completely closing in case of an outbreak.
“Our entire system (shutting down) would only come from the governor, so at this time we will monitor each location and determine the spread needed to shift to remote learning,” Turman said. “That might be asking students to leave campus, but it is the best place to contain them.”