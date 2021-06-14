The Nebraska State Patrol completed the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign, which focuses on the start of the summer travel season.
Troopers removed 45 impaired drivers from the road during the campaign, which ran from May 24 to June 6. Troopers also assisted 681 motorists in need of help on Nebraska’s roadways, according to a press release.
“Summer travelers are on the road, and that should bring a renewed focus on safety for all motorists,” said Col. John Bolduc, Nebraska State Patrol superintendent. “Unfortunately, this week has been tragic, with several fatality crashes throughout the state. Please be safe on the roads and remember that you can always call a trooper if you need help.”
Troopers also issued citations for speeding (786), no seatbelt (24), improper child restraint (7), open alcohol container (22), minor in possession of alcohol (15), driving under suspension (71) and no proof of insurance (45).
Any motorist who needs help can call the state patrol’s highway helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555.
The “Click It or Ticket” campaign was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $25,000 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation — Highway Safety Office.