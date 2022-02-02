The Nebraska State Patrol celebrated leadership and dedication to service at a ceremony on Jan. 28. Gena Jones with Troop B in Norfolk was promoted to investigative services lieutenant at the ceremony. Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, presented Jones with a badge at the ceremony. Jones had previously served as a trooper for Troop B.
Every time the people of the village of Sabalpura, Rajasthan, India, get a drink of water or fill their containers, they can thank the late Richard Wegener.
Late-night partying at clubs. Elbow-to-elbow seating in movie theaters. Going without masks in public, especially in Europe and North America: Step by step, many countries are easing their COVID-19 restrictions amid hopes the omicron wave may have passed its peak.
PIERCE — A fire early Saturday morning at a Pierce residence resulted in the death of three school-age students.
Norfolk police arrested and cited a woman on multiple charges Friday evening after they reportedly found multiple drugs in her possession.
An accident stalled traffic in one lane of Highway 275 stalled for about an hour Saturday morning.