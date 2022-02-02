John Bolduc and Gena Jones

Colonel John Bolduc presents Gena Jones with a new badge at a recent ceremony. 

 Courtesy photo

The Nebraska State Patrol celebrated leadership and dedication to service at a ceremony on Jan. 28. Gena Jones with Troop B in Norfolk was promoted to investigative services lieutenant at the ceremony. Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, presented Jones with a badge at the ceremony. Jones had previously served as a trooper for Troop B.

Tags

In other news

‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions

‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions

Late-night partying at clubs. Elbow-to-elbow seating in movie theaters. Going without masks in public, especially in Europe and North America: Step by step, many countries are easing their COVID-19 restrictions amid hopes the omicron wave may have passed its peak.