Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Grand Island man on suspicion of multiple counts of sexual assault of a child following an investigation that began earlier this year.
In May, the state patrol received a report from an alleged victim of a sexual assault that had purportedly occurred on multiple occasions in Boone County several years ago, said Cody Thomas, public relations director for the patrol.
Investigators began looking into the case and discovered a second alleged victim. Both of the children were in their early teens at the time of the assaults, which allegedly occurred between 2012 and 2015. The suspect had since moved to Grand Island.
Investigators located the suspect, identified as Jesse Voichahoske, 35, and arrested him on Thursday in Grand Island. Voichahoske was arrested on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault and three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child. He was lodged in Hall County Jail and has since been transferred to the Boone County Jail.
The investigation remains ongoing, Thomas said. The Nebraska State Patrol urges any additional victims or anyone with more information to contact investigators at 402-370-1024.