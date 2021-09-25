A Norfolk man is behind bars after authorities reportedly found him with several pounds of meth and a large amount of cash on Thursday at his home.

According to court documents, the Nebraska State Patrol executed a search warrant Thursday night about 9 p.m. at 610 N. 13th St. During the search, they allegedly recovered several pounds of meth and cash in the possession of 47-year-old Roberto Nava of Norfolk.

The Madison County Attorney’s Office filed a complaint Friday afternoon that includes charges of delivery of methamphetamine (140 grams or more) and possession of methamphetamine (140 grams or more), both Class 1B felonies. Each charge carries a possible sentence of 20 years to life in prison.

Nava is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Madison County Court on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

