A Norfolk man is behind bars after authorities reportedly found him with several pounds of meth and a large amount of cash on Thursday at his home.
According to court documents, the Nebraska State Patrol executed a search warrant Thursday night about 9 p.m. at 610 N. 13th St. During the search, they allegedly recovered several pounds of meth and cash in the possession of 47-year-old Roberto Nava of Norfolk.
The Madison County Attorney’s Office filed a complaint Friday afternoon that includes charges of delivery of methamphetamine (140 grams or more) and possession of methamphetamine (140 grams or more), both Class 1B felonies. Each charge carries a possible sentence of 20 years to life in prison.
Nava is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Madison County Court on Tuesday, Sept. 28.