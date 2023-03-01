A 20-year-old Louisiana man was taken into custody on Wednesday following a shooting north of Hartington that left another man dead.
The shooting occurred Wednesday morning at a work site near the intersection of Highway 57 and 885th Road, about a mile north of Hartington, said Cody Thomas, public relations director for the Nebraska State Patrol.
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and located a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Witnesses at the scene were attempting life-saving measures on the victim.
The victim was transported to the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, where he succumbed to his injuries, Thomas said. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office has requested the state patrol to conduct a homicide investigation.
Preliminarily, investigators believe that the shooting occurred during a workplace argument between the suspect and the victim, Thomas said. The suspect, identified as David Phillips, 20, of Kenner, Louisiana, was taken into custody by the sheriff's office at the scene. Charges against Phillips are pending.
The investigation remains ongoing, according to the patrol. Thomas said the identity of the victim was being withheld pending notification of family.