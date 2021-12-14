Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections at businesses in Cherry County last weekend.

During the afternoon and evening hours Saturday, investigators conducted inspections at 11 businesses in the county. Three of those businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 27%. All of the businesses checked the minor’s ID.

In total, 33 businesses in Cherry, Custer and Dawson counties were inspected last week. Ten of those businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a combined non-compliance rate of 30%. The businesses included restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores and bars.

Businesses that sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.

