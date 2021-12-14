Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 55 to 75 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Wednesday. The strongest winds begin to arrive by 12 pm and beyond. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Damage to structures will be possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured outdoor objects will be blown away. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&