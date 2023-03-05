LINCOLN — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Norfolk man Saturday morning following a purported gas station robbery and pursuit.
About 9 a.m. Saturday, the state patrol was informed of a robbery that had been reported at a gas station in Valparaiso, said Cody Thomas, public relations director for the patrol. Troopers proceeded to the area and located a vehicle matching the description of the robbery suspect’s vehicle within 10 minutes as it was traveling southbound on Highway 79 south of Raymond.
The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver accelerated and fled, Thomas said, so the trooper initiated a pursuit.
The suspect vehicle, a Nissan Altima, reportedly reached speeds exceeding 110 miles per hour as it fled southbound. As the suspect slowed near the intersection of Highway 34 and Highway 79, a trooper successfully performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the vehicle to a stop. Thomas said the suspect then fled westbound on foot on Highway 34.
Another trooper then drove ahead of the suspect and was able to take him into custody without further incident. The Nissan was determined to be stolen.
Thomas said the entire pursuit lasted approximately three minutes.
The suspect, Christopher Short, 22, of Norfolk, was lodged in the Lancaster County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstructing a peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and other charges, Thomas said. The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office has additional charges against Short related to the alleged gas station robbery.
Short also had an active warrant out of Madison County.
Short pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in December in Madison County and began the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court program.
On Feb. 28, according to court documents, Short cut off an electronic monitor he had been wearing and discontinued contact with a drug court officer, both of which were violations of his drug court contract.
District Judge James Kube signed a warrant for Short’s arrest on Thursday.