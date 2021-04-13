After state officials reassured Nebraskans on Monday about vaccine safety, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Douglas County health department temporarily suspended the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The Tuesday morning call came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a statement recommending the pause of the vaccine “out of an abundance of caution.”
The federal recommendation was based on six reported cases in the U.S. of a rare and severe type of blood clotting condition. All six cases occurred in women between the ages of 18 and 48, the CDC and FDA said, with symptoms appearing six to 13 days after vaccination.
During a Monday press conference, Gov. Pete Ricketts and Felicia Quintana-Zinn, the deputy director of public health for the DHHS, announced that a Douglas County resident developed blood clots following a Johnson & Johnson vaccination over the weekend.
While state and federal officials are investigating the medical incident, the reports of blood clots in the six women were out of approximately 6.8 million Americans who have received the J&J vaccine.
“Close monitoring of the safety data has not revealed any concerning patterns of these rare medical events,” Quintana-Zinn said in Monday’s press conference.
The Douglas County patient was in guarded condition at the University of Nebraska Medical Center as of Friday, said Dr. Gary Anthone, the state’s chief medical officer. The resident had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine two weeks before the medical incident was reported.
Ricketts said the risk of dying from COVID-19 is much greater than experiencing an adverse reaction, he said.
“In clinical trials with Johnson & Johnson, the blood clot incidences happened .06% of the time in people who received it, .05% in people who received the placebo,” Ricketts said.
The state is tracking people who are vaccinated and later hospitalized along with “break-throughs,” which is when someone develops COVID-19 after being vaccinated.
As of last Friday, the state has identified 122 possible vaccine break-throughs out of more than 428,000 Nebraska residents who have been fully vaccinated.
“This represents just .03%, indicating the vaccine is working for more than 99% of people who receive it,” Quintana-Zinn said. “We have identified three individuals who have been vaccinated and have been hospitalized, but this is out of 6,390 individuals who have been hospitalized in the pandemic.”
Quintana-Zinn also announced that 237 cases of coronavirus variants of concern have been identified in Nebraska. There have been 187 cases of the U.K. strain, 48 of the California strain and two variants from Brazil.
Six people have been hospitalized with the variants, but Quintana-Zinn said the number is “really small and reflects the similar proportions of hospitalizations with standard COVID.”
During Monday’s conference, Ricketts mentioned he supported Pfizer pursuing an emergency use authorization for a vaccine to immunize those ages 12 to 15. It would be the parents’ decision to allow their child to be vaccinated.
Ricketts said getting vaccinated is the only way Nebraska will be able to get back to normal life.
“The vaccines have been demonstrated to be safe and effective,” Ricketts said. “This is what is going to keep you out of the hospital. This is going to prevent you from dying from the COVID. This is a way to protect yourself and your family.”