The farmer was growing impatient. He folded his arms. Shook his head angrily.
He and dozens of other central Nebraska farmers had gathered for mandatory training in Columbus a few weeks before Christmas last year. In response to stubbornly high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a slice of the region a “Phase 3 area.” That designation led to a few new requirements — such as this training to help farmers manage their nitrogen fertilizer use and reduce nitrate leaching.
The farmer didn’t like this. He told NRD leaders that he had been drinking water containing nitrate at 40 parts per million — quadruple the safe drinking water standard — all his adult life. He was fine, he told them.
During the morning session, he stormed out.
“I’m gonna go pollute the water,” he told the NRD’s assistant manager, Tylr Naprstek, right before he left, Naprstek recalled.
There was precious little Naprstek could do.
He couldn’t fine the farmer. He couldn’t send a cease-and-desist letter. He couldn’t issue a written or verbal warning. He couldn’t do much except mandate this training. And ask nicely.
“We can try to educate, and as long as he stays within the boundaries of our rules and regs, that's really all we can do,” Naprstek said.
Even as Nebraska’s water grows increasingly laced with nitrate — a reality that deeply worries the experts studying links between elevated nitrate and pediatric cancers — the regulators meant to keep our water clean either can’t, or won’t, do much to stop practices known to cause nitrate levels to spike.
Local NRDs and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy have few staff to monitor Nebraska’s vast swaths of farmland, thousands of cattle feedlots, large hog operations and chicken farms. And even when they identify malpractice, the agencies’ own regulations don’t give the staff many tools to combat it, multiple NRD leaders said.
NRDs can place restrictions on when farmers can apply nitrogen fertilizer. They can mandate water testing and nitrate analysis. They can even hold mandatory training sessions like the one the Columbus farmer stormed out of.
But, crucially, they can’t stop a farmer from applying far more nitrogen fertilizer than is needed — fertilizer that can seep as nitrate into the water supply. Their managers can find themselves hamstrung by their own boards, which sometimes fight against the enforcement of rules that the board itself has previously approved and enacted, according to meeting minutes, interviews and emails obtained by the Flatwater Free Press under public records laws.
The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, charged with keeping cattle feedlots from polluting the water supply, can take years to react to feedlots showing sky-high nitrate levels. And even when they do, these regulators often take little action — even as they continue to hand out new feedlot permits “like Halloween candy,” wrote Mike Sousek, Lower Elkhorn NRD general manager in an email he sent to every NRD leader in Nebraska.
Many farmers use their nitrogen fertilizer responsibility, both state and local leaders stress. They apply it using methods that leach fewer nitrates into our water supply. They take into account nitrogen already in the soil. They embrace technologies and best practices championed by the University of Nebraska, and they save money by using their nitrogen fertilizer more efficiently.
They are the agricultural equivalent of drivers, buckled into their seats, driving comfortably near the speed limit.
But, in Nebraska, there’s little way to enforce rules already in place, rules meant to protect our groundwater.
There’s no one to stop the other driver, the one barreling 90 miles per hour down the highway, crossing the center line, putting everyone on the road in danger.
“There’s no nitrogen police,” Sousek said.
* * *
For a glance at how Nebraska’s enforcement can be slow and toothless, look at Engelmeyer Farms.
The West Point feeder cattle and hog facility has had high nitrate in some of its downstream wells since 2007. No one drinks from these wells, but sky-high readings are evidence that nitrate is leaching into the water supply.
In 2011, nitrate readings peaked at an astronomical 413 parts per million.
The Environmental Protection Agency’s safe drinking limit for nitrate is 10 parts per million.
Only in August — 15 years after the initial high readings — did the NDEE conduct a “compliance status inspection” of Engelmeyer Farms because of high nitrate, according to the state’s available public records.
Three prior, more general inspections found the feedlot owner failed to provide proof that they properly inspected waste or manure application tools. Despite the high levels — some of the highest ever recorded in Nebraska — the state’s only guidance was that Engelmeyer Farms needed better record-keeping.
The NDEE’s enforcement at Engelmeyer Farms actually exceeds the work that the department does at other feedlots with high nitrate levels, according to public records.
Five feedlots near Wisner frequently reported far higher nitrate levels than their surroundings in the past 10 years, a Flatwater Free Press review of Wisner area livestock facilities with monitoring data available showed.
Inspectors sometimes noted concerns during visits to these feedlots.
On all five of these feedlots, the department’s groundwater section recommended nothing beyond continued monitoring.
There are 2,600-some active permits for concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs, in the state. Most are cattle feedlots, large hog operations or chicken farms.
Only 367 have been required to install monitoring wells and report water quality results, according to a list provided by state regulators in April.
Four or five staff members in the groundwater section — who have many other duties — also are tasked with reviewing the tests these CAFOs submit twice a year, said David Miesbach, NDEE groundwater section supervisor.
“I see it all the time. If I got alarmed by every time I saw something over 10 ppm, it would be a tough day,” Miesbach said.
Miesbach defended the department’s work, saying he and a small staff work with livestock operations diligently, identifying the worst cases, trying to determine where the nitrate is coming from and experimenting with numerous ways to bring levels down.
The department does regulate manure runoff. However, once the manure is applied to farm fields, it becomes local NRDs’ responsibility, NDEE leaders said.
Livestock operations have planted trees and built new waste lagoons to try to improve water quality, he said.
Some of these measures could cost the owners millions of dollars, Miesbach explained. The high cost is one reason the state needs to thoroughly study the site before asking owners to change, he said.
The Flatwater Free Press requested the total number of CAFOs that state regulators had worked with, as well as the total number of livestock producers known to have nitrate issues.
The NDEE didn’t provide a list of livestock facilities it had worked with to address high nitrate. Miesbach said he couldn’t detail when the NDEE would fully determine the causes of high nitrate in livestock facilities with high readings, or how long it would take to address those problems.
The Flatwater Free Press also made a public records request for five years of emails from roughly 80 department employees that mentioned the keywords, “nitrate,” “nitrogen,” “nutrient” and “fertilizer.”
The department quoted the newsroom $44,103.11 to obtain those public records.
Last week, the Flatwater Free Press sued the NDEE, alleging the department offered a “legally insufficient and invalid estimate” for those public records.
* * *
To Jim Bendfeldt, a longtime farmer near Kearney, there’s nothing more refreshing than drinking cool water his irrigation wells pump in the summer. His family members often cup their hands and scoop water flowing from the irrigation pipes in his fields.
But he won’t let his grandchildren have more than a few gulps, because some of his irrigation wells are high in nitrate.
Slightly less than a quarter of all the Central Platte NRD’s certified irrigated acres — that’s some 225,000 acres — have average nitrate levels that exceed 15 parts per million, 150% the federal safe drinking water standard.
In the past four years, farmers in this area have self-reported using much more nitrogen fertilizer than UNL recommended — on average, 22% more, according to a Flatwater Free Press analysis of data obtained in a public records request.
Some local regulators believe that these self-reported figures are low. Bendfeldt, also an NRD board member, said sales records would show that farmers in the area are using even more. The NRD has no authority to ask for these sales records or identify who’s overapplying nitrate.
“We have no authority to do anything other than accept the online records … and take each producer (at their) word,” he said.
Many farmers and agricultural interest groups cast the nitrate problem as a legacy issue that stems from past practices. They argue that golf courses and lawns are to blame. At NRD board meetings, they protest that more studies are necessary before regulators institute rules that restrict how they farm. They say authorities need to tailor regulations and account for weather, geology and other factors.
“I think there can't be just a flat standard,” said Mark McHargue, president of Nebraska Farm Bureau. “We have to base it on science all the way through, so that involves, what types of crops you're growing, what’s your rotation, what your rainfall is, what your slope on the soil is, what your organic matter is in your soil.”
But the science shows that most nitrates in the water come from fertilizer applied to crops. Years of results from these “nitrate fingerprinting” tests in multiple NRDs point to commercial fertilizers as the most common culprit. The bulk of these fertilizers are applied to corn, said multiple NRD leaders.
Data requested by the Flatwater Free Press shows that farmers in many parts of Nebraska continue to put on more fertilizer than UNL recommends — even though critics say that the UNL recommendations are focused on yield and should be lower if the damage to the water supply is taken into account.
The free market can help, some argue. Farmers have no incentive to overapply nitrogen, particularly with fertilizer prices so high.
“If farmers blindly apply nitrogen without knowing what's in the soil or what's in their manure or what their crop needs are, they're literally throwing money out the window, and they're not going to do that,” said Andy Scholting, the founder of Nutrient Advisors, a consultant to both livestock and crop producers.
But an entire industry is built around encouraging Nebraska farmers to use more fertilizer, argues Ronda Rich, an Upper Big Blue NRD board member.
Agronomists are often paid on yield, she said. People who sell fertilizer also advise farmers on how much fertilizer to buy.
Armed with few tools, local regulators can’t do much to combat this, she said.
Yet the regulators themselves are far from blameless, said Tim Gragert, a Republican state senator from Creighton. Gragert once worked for the Natural Resources Conservation Service, which helps farmers with soil health. He sits on the Legislature’s Natural Resources Committee and authored new laws, including one that created a task force that studied nitrate and another that strengthened nitrate education.
He doesn’t mince words on Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts.
“They've already been given that authority to do what they need to do. They're not doing it,” he said.
* * *
Look for the second part of this story in Tuesday’s paper, including what the Lower Elkhorn NRD is doing to combat the problem.