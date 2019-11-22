leadership thing
Courtesy Photo

Paula Freudenburg and Dawn Winkelbauer speak to members of State Chamber Leadership Nebraska, which is in Norfolk through Friday. Here, the group tours the Fore Quarters Feedlot, which has been owned by the Winkelbauer family since 2005. The group also has toured other sites around the county, including Nucor Steel, Northeast Community College and Black Hills Energy.

Tags

In other news

State leadership event comes to Norfolk

State leadership event comes to Norfolk

Paula Freudenburg and Dawn Winkelbauer speak to members of State Chamber Leadership Nebraska, which is in Norfolk through Friday. Here, the group tours the Fore Quarters Feedlot, which has been owned by the Winkelbauer family since 2005. The group also has toured other sites around the count…

Northeast Community College to close for Thanksgiving holiday

Northeast Community College to close for Thanksgiving holiday

NORFOLK — In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, all offices of Northeast Community College in Norfolk and its extended campuses in O’Neill, South Sioux City and West Point will close on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 3 p.m. Offices at all four Northeast Community College locations will reopen M…