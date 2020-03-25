Workers and businesses in the state are encouraged to utilize resources available through the Nebraska Department Labor as they respond to COVID-19.
John H. Albin, commissioner of labor, said in this time of uncertainty for residents of the state, “we are here to support workers and employers as they navigate this challenging situation.”
Any workers in a nonpaid status because of COVID-19 may file a claim for unemployment insurance benefits.
Unemployment claims in Nebraska are filed online at NEworks.nebraska.gov. The NEworks mobile app is available to download for free.
Last week, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that from Sunday, March 22, through Saturday, May 2, the state labor department would be waiving the requirement to search for work, as well as the requirement to serve an unpaid waiting week once eligibility is determined.
Employers whose workers file claims tied to COVID-19 also will not be charged for those benefits.
Nebraska’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund will instead be used.
If employers are laying off a large number of workers, they may file a claim in NEworks on behalf of these workers. Instructions are found on the state department of labor’s website at: https://dol.nebraska.gov/UIBenefits
In addition to regular unemployment insurance benefits, employers also have the option of utilizing short-time compensation. The program helps prevent layoffs by allowing employers to uniformly reduce affected employees’ hours by 10% to 60% while permitting the employees to receive a prorated unemployment benefit.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information, see https://dol.nebraska.gov/stc. Unemployment insurance questions should be emailed to ndol.nichelp@nebraska.gov and should include contact information. Live chat assistance is available on NEworks.nebraska.gov. Questions specific to short-time compensation should be sent to NDOL.STCLegal@nebraska.gov. There is no requirement to visit a job center to access these benefit programs. The job centers are adhering to social-distancing guidance to protect the health of customers and the state labor department team.