Madison County Republicans are gearing up for a busy week as they will host the county GOP luncheon on Wednesday and then follow that up with GOP state central committee events in Norfolk on Friday and Saturday.
Kellyanne Conway, former senior adviser to President Donald Trump, and state GOP party chairman Eric Underwood will attend a booster event on Friday night at Divots as well as the committee meeting on Saturday. Several other GOP state, regional and local elected officials also will be there.
The state central committee consists of 150 state GOP officials who are responsible for the month-to-month operations of the party, according to Underwood. He said there are normally 166 members on the committee, but there are several vacant seats at this time.
Officials have said these monthly meetings are critical as state Republicans ramp up for what is expected to be one of the most important election cycles in recent memory. Underwood said there’s a lot to look forward to in 2024.
“2024 is unique in that it will be the first time in recent memory when five federal races will be decided on the same Election Day,” he said.
In addition to reelection bids for Sen. Deb Fischer and each of Nebraska’s three House members, Sen. Pete Ricketts will be seeking election to the U.S Senate for the first time after being appointed to fill the seat vacated by Ben Sasse last fall.
Underwood said he expects possibly the highest voter turnout in the state’s history in November 2024. During the 2020 election, more than 922,000 Nebraskans turned out to vote, with more than 600,000 of those being Republicans.
As to the recent perceived divisions in the Nebraska GOP, Underwood gave good reason for party members to remain loyal.
“The biggest thing we can do is agree that we can agree on the platform, and do not necessarily have to agree on what kind of person each of us is,” Underwood said. “Nebraskans are modest by nature, and party members can agree on the essentials of our platform.”
Conway is expected to give remarks at the Friday evening booster event and then will participate on Saturday for the committee meeting as well.
Look for more on the GOP meetings and coverage of the Conway visit in Saturday’s Daily News.