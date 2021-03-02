Nebraska has filed a 97-page lawsuit against the Mead ethanol plant operated by AltEn after it refused for years to clean up tons of waste that pose a hazard to the local environment.
During a Monday press conference with Gov. Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Peterson announced his office submitted the complaint, which includes 18 claims that could cost the company $10,000 a day for each claim if not resolved.
The lawsuit comes after the Mead plant has failed to clean up its wastewater lagoon and dispose of 100,000 tons of pesticide-coated seed corn piled outside of the facility by a March 1 deadline.
“Frankly, there’s over 530 paragraphs in a 97-page complaint — that’s more akin to a multi-state anti-trust lawsuit,” Peterson said. “As far as my time in office, I have never seen a complaint of that length. ... The lawsuit is driven by a corporation that failed to act during an administrative process. This is driven by a company that will not get its operation in order.”
The complaint, filed in Saunders County District Court, follows years of reports of odors, health problems and possible groundwater contamination from the plant. Peterson said the plant didn’t appear to be threatening the nearby community.
Violations at the company date to 2004. From then on, AltEn was given clear directions and mandates from the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality on how to process corn and corn by-product, along with managing a wastewater treatment facility, Peterson said. But the plant refused to comply over the years, he said, and when treated corn was discovered in 2018 and 2019, again the plant didn’t properly discard of the waste after it was instructed to.
“All of the other ethanol facilities do not use treated seed corn as product,” said Jim Macy, director of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. “This is truly a rare case where a company chose to use a product that had environmental concerns in the process and that process created a waste that they didn’t manage.”
Macy said the lawsuit was already in the works when the plant’s pipes burst Feb. 12, causing a spill of waste material that flowed into nearby waterways. State officials have been and continue to test soil and water samples on-site, but Macy said he doesn’t believe the spill will affect the public’s drinking water.
Besides the high penalties, the plant also must pay any costs of cleanup by the state, according to the lawsuit.
“What’s driving this is just a poorly, poorly run corporation,” Ricketts said at the conference.