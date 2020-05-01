GRAND ISLAND — Nebraska State Fair is planning to showcase its full 11-day event on Aug. 28 to Sept. 7 and produce the Aksarben Stock Show on Sept. 24-27.
State fair staff and board members are mindful of and monitoring the current COVID-19 impact to events and social gatherings, according to a press release issued by the state fair Friday morning.
“We are communicating regularly with our International Association of Fairs and Expositions, state and local authorities, entertainment booking companies, vendor and concession partners, as well as 4-H, FFA and open class competition teams,” said Jaime Parr, interim executive director of the state fair.
The Nebraska State Fair is assessing options and ramifications should adjustments be necessary. This past week, staff met to begin looking at contingency scenarios based on best practices.
“We will continue to provide regular updates as necessary based on changing COVID-19 directives,” Parr said.
The next state fair board meeting is scheduled for May 15. The board directive to continue to plan the fair follows the late June, early July forecasted decisions.
Last month the announcement was made that the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce would coordinate the volunteer program for the 151st fair celebration.