More than 1,000 people are killed or injured every year in Nebraska because of alcohol-related crashes — and this is no accident.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office, along with the Nebraska State Patrol and more than 65 law enforcement agencies across the state, are working together for the National Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Crackdown.
From Friday, Dec. 18, through Jan. 1, law enforcement across Nebraska will show zero tolerance for drunk and impaired driving.
Some people drive drunk because they think it’s convenient. Some people think it’s worth the risk. Others might even think a DUI is no big deal. More than 1,500 crashes were the result of a drunk driver in Nebraska in 2019. More than 6,400 people were arrested for DUI in Nebraska in 2019, and more than 90% were convicted.
During December 2018 in the U.S., 839 people lost their lives in traffic crashes involving a drunk driver. During the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday periods in 2018 alone, there were more drunk-driving-related fatalities (285) than during any other holiday period that year.
The State of Nebraska reminds residents that these fatalities are preventable, and drivers must remember that driving impaired by any substance — alcohol or other drugs — is deadly, illegal and selfish behavior.
It is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, Get A Ride. A DUI costs more that you think.