Matthew Blomstedt, Nebraska’s education commissioner, explained the changes and thought process behind the second draft of the proposed health education standards during a Thursday press conference.
In the wake of the draft release, he said one of the most important things parents, communities and school districts could do now is to have local conversations about standards and how to best serve every student in the state.
“Really what we want to focus on is ensuring our parents, guardians and every trusted adult are engaged in the process at a local level,” Blomstedt said. “It’s (becoming) increasingly very obvious we have to make sure to fully engage our parents and community.”
The conference comes after the Nebraska Department of Education released a revised health education standards draft to eliminate most of the sex education guidelines that were in the first proposal.
Blomstedt said the department carefully considered public feedback of the first draft and removed most of the “problematic” topics. These include standards regarding sexual orientation, gender identity and more.
While the new draft is now mostly devoid of sex education, some guidelines do remain, but “they are not explicit,” Blomstedt said. He explained the standards still included relate to topics like puberty, sexual assault prevention and prevention of diseases, such as sexually transmitted diseases.
Blomstedt said the department had to consider the delicate balance of what roles schools, parents and families individually have in education when it was revising the draft.
Even though most of the previous sex education in the new draft is gone, parents and communities “need to have dialogue” around the topic, Blomstedt said.
“Part of our work is actually together — if we stand divided on how to serve our students best, we are going to be in trouble,” he said.
The first draft previously included standards involving various groups of students such as those who identify as LGBTQ+ or students of color.
Blomstedt said the state board of education is invested in making sure all students can see themselves in the proposed standards. He also said he believed it’s important, but “perhaps that does not happen in our health standards overall, or any standards.”
When asked what he would say to students who don’t see themselves included, Blomstedt said he would encourage people to “continue to work with adults to help those students who are left out.”
He said school systems are going to have challenges such as the lack of supporting all groups of students whether standards are adopted or not.
Blomstedt also addressed Gov. Pete Ricketts’ opposition to the standards draft, saying he believed the new version “not only addresses (his) concern but puts us in the stance to have dialogue at the local level.”
Ricketts later released an official statement opposing the second draft of the standards because it still needs improvement.
“For example, this draft proposes to teach the concept of ‘gender identity,’ ” Ricketts said. “The continued presence of gender ideology in the standards leaves the door open for this material to be expanded either before these draft standards are approved or in future years when these standards are revisited.”
Jami Jo Thompson, Norfolk Public Schools superintendent, said the district is pleased the department of education released a second draft. The board of education recently sent a letter to Blomstedt and the state board of education opposing the first draft’s sex education topics.
“I, personally, do not believe that we need to send a letter to the state school board after each draft. However, I will leave that up to our board to decide,” Thompson said.
Thompson said once a final draft is approved, the NPS school board would “consider whether the recommended standards are appropriate for our students.” If the board chooses not to adopt them, the district’s teaching and learning team will develop its own standards.
Blomstedt said the timeline for presenting a final draft to the state board of education is not concrete. The earliest he can see a vote happening is in October or November.
The Nebraska Department of Education is seeking more public feedback on the second draft. People may view the proposed standards and take a survey on the organization’s website, education.ne.gov.
The state board of education will discuss the new draft at its regular scheduled meeting on Friday, Aug. 6, at 9 a.m. Community members will be able to offer opinions during public comment. A short business meeting for other agenda items besides the draft will be on Thursday, Aug. 5, at 1:30 p.m.