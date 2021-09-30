Across the state, there are 428 active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska, down 7 from the previous week, according to the latest numbers reported Wednesday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
In the past 14 days, there have been 1,120 COVID-19 cases in the Daily News’ 24-county coverage area in Northeast and North Central Nebraska. This is a decrease of 70 cases from last week’s report.
Cherry County is the least vaccinated county in the area, with only 27% of its residents fully vaccinated. Thurston County closely follows with 29%.
Cuming County is the most vaccinated in the area with a 66% vaccination rate. Dodge County follows at 63%, an increase of 1% from last week.
Madison County’s vaccination rate also has increased by 1% from last week, with 55% of residents having been fully vaccinated. There have been 179 COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days, with a total case count of 5,311, an increase of 100 from last week.
With statewide vaccinations, 66.78% of Nebraska citizens are fully vaccinated, and 5.26% are partially vaccinated. Overall, there have been 2,427 deaths — an increase of 45 deaths since last week — and 265,516 cases in Nebraska since the pandemic began. More than 4,436 cases have been reported since last week.
Norfolk Public Schools also is keeping track of COVID-19 data with weekly updates. According to the online dashboard on Wednesday, five of the district’s 11 schools have COVID-19 cases.
The district’s overall positivity rate sits at 0.81% — the highest recorded since the dashboard began. The schools with the highest positivity rate are Norfolk High School at 1.54%; Grant Elementary at 1.23%; and Norfolk Middle School at 1.23%. Administrators won’t start discussions about implementing more COVID-19 guidelines — such as mask mandates or increased social distancing — until a building reaches a positivity rate of 2% to 3%.