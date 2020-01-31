The Nebraska Early Childhood Workforce Commission wants the state to be the best place in the U.S. to raise a baby.
Commission members echoed this sentiment Thursday as the organization released its report at a public event in Lincoln to address the challenges facing the early childhood workforce.
The report, which has been in the making for the past three years, reveals that Nebraska lacks high-quality and affordable early education for children from birth to third grade, said Marjorie Kostelnik, commission co-chair.
“When I first entered the early childhood workforce 40 years ago, many people thought the early years of a child were kind of benign,” Kostelnik said at the Lincoln event. “(People thought) children were waiting to turn 5 or 6 for the real learning to begin. ... This workforce and report is crucial to the well-being of everyone in this state.”
About 500 audience members attended the commission’s event. Northeast Community College in Norfolk hosted a watch party along with 11 other locations across the state.
The Nebraska Early Childhood Workforce Commission is composed of about 40 public and private sector leaders across the state, according to the report. The commission is an initiative from the Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska.
The commission’s recommendations center on four key goals: ensuring that early childhood workforce is highly qualified and reflects the diversity of the families it serves; fully funding high-quality care and education by 2030; informing and seeking Nebraskans’ commitment; and implementing the commission’s recommendations through the formation of a statewide coalition.
“There’s interest, there’s data behind it and now we have to do something,” said state Sen. John Stinner, commission member and chairman of the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee. “It’s now about resource allocation, staying focused and execution. This report moves the ball a long way forward.”
In the report, the commission describes the extreme need to improve the state’s early childhood workforce.
Nearly 80 percent of children, ages 5 and younger, are in some type of paid care in Nebraska. Eleven counties across the state also have no licensed child care facilities.
In 2015, the median annual salary for child care professionals in Nebraska was $19,620, according to the report. The median annual salary for kindergarten teachers was $47,910.
The annual cost for center-based infant care is also at $9,043, which is higher than the average cost of college tuition at a public four-year institution in Nebraska at $7,883, according to the report. One Nebraska mother commented at the commission’s event that she spends $23,000 a year for high-quality child care.
Melissa Jantz, principal at Little Panthers Preschool in Norfolk, was one of a dozen early education professionals at the Norfolk watch party Thursday. Jantz said she was excited for the commission’s report.
“It's encouraging to know that the conversations that we are having regarding the need for high-quality child care in Norfolk are also happening at the state level,” Jantz said. “I truly hope that the goals set forth by this report will become a common expectation for our state over the next 10 years so that every child has access to high-quality early childhood experiences regardless of where they live or the program they choose to attend.”
For the past five years, about 18% of children entering kindergarten in Norfolk have never had a preschool experience, Jantz said. Since the new Little Panthers facility opened last fall, Jantz said she anticipates that number will decrease as additional slots are available.
The commission recommends that the state’s private and public sectors work to fund the early care and education system at a level of 0.75% of Nebraska’s GDP, which is about $912 million, according to the report. This amount would fully fund the system, which would include increased facilities, preparation, wages and much more.
In the report, the commission estimated Nebraska’s current investment at $460 million. To get the rest of the funding needed, the commission proposes a phased approach in which funding of early care and education, as a proportion of GDP, increases incrementally over time.
Commission members urged audience members that the report’s recommendations are part of a long-term initiative and change won’t happen right away.
“Education and caring for an infant is just as important as education and caring for a third grader,” said Susan Sarver, director of workforce planning and development at the Buffett Institute. “Money spent on early childhood care is an investment.”
* * *
Want to learn more?
Nebraskans can learn more about the commission and its report on earlyyearsmatter.org/workforce.