Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF LESS THAN AN INCH AROUND I-80 AND UP TO 4 INCHES NEAR THE NEBRASKA AND SOUTH DAKOTA BORDER. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&