The Nebraska State College System has approved the 2021 spring academic calendar, with a normal semester including a five-day mid-term break.
Wayne State College, Peru State College and Chadron State College’s spring semesters will begin Jan. 11 and end May 7, according to an email from Paul Turman, NSCS chancellor.
A five-day mid-term break will be run from March 8-12. This will allow students to travel off-campus, which was a concern during the fall semester for NSCS administrators. But Turman said the college is looking into other ways to keep students on campus.
“The college leadership teams are confident that the collective efforts of each college during this fall term to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 will continue to serve the state colleges during the spring 2021 term,” he said. “The colleges are currently exploring opportunities for students to remain on campus during the break to pursue service or other career building opportunities as an alternative to travel and will share that information as it becomes available.”
COVID-19 guidelines that were in place this fall will continue to the spring. This includes social distancing and face mask guidelines; extra cleaning and sanitizing; different class formats and more.
The fall semester at Wayne State ends Wednesday, Nov. 25, with the fall graduation ceremony scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m.
Students are allowed three tickets for guests to view the event in-person at Rice Auditorium and one ticket for a guest to watch nearby streaming in Ramsey Theatre, according to the college website. Masks will be required.
The December session, which was created for NSCS students earlier this year, runs from Nov. 30 through Dec. 18. Additional courses during this period will be offered face-to-face, in hybrid format or online. Students will be able to take extra classes through this term.
“Now is not the time to let down our guard; we need to continue to be diligent in our mask wearing and social distancing efforts to successfully finish the fall term and begin planning for next semester,” Turman said. “While we do not know what the next year will bring, I firmly believe the faculty, staff and students of the Chadron, Peru and Wayne state colleges can meet whatever challenges may arise by continuing to follow the protocols each college has in place.”