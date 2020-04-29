LINCOLN — In a letter Wednesday to students, faculty and staff, Chancellor Paul Turman of the Nebraska State College System announced plans for the fall 2020 semester.
“Chadron, Peru and Wayne State colleges are looking forward to welcoming students back to campus in person for the fall 2020 semester, and planning is currently underway.”
Each college is working to ensure that all aspects of campus life can continue while maintaining social distancing, including face to face instruction, labs, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities.
“Over the past six weeks, we have been faced with a number of challenges to successfully transition all face-to-face courses to remote delivery. I have been pleased with how all faculty, students and staff have navigated these difficult circumstances as we are now just a week away from completing the spring semester. As we reach this significant milestone, I believe it is warranted that we begin planning aggressively for what the state college experience will look like for everyone during the next academic year,” the letter from Paul Turman in part states.
“The Nebraska state colleges will continue to work with state and local officials to limit the spread of coronavirus and develop safety measures. Your college will continue to communicate with you as more details become available. We hope this message will give you some certainty as you look forward to returning to campus in the fall,” the letter states.