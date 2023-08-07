The Nebraska auditor for public accounts issued its long-awaited audit results on the North Fork Area Transit on Monday morning. The audit comes eight months after the former NFAT general manager was terminated for the alleged theft of more than $740,000 from the transit organization.
The 36-page audit report appears to show evidence of myriad financial crimes by Jeffrey Stewart, including spending NFAT money on trips to Disney World and a handful of casinos where tens of thousands of dollars were spent, as well as other improprieties such as false reimbursement requests, falsified employee timesheets and overdrawn bank accounts.
The once promising transit organization became embroiled in controversy last December when it was discovered that Stewart had been allegedly using NFAT credit cards and bank accounts for personal travel and other expenses. Once found out by the organization's board of directors, an investigation was immediately initiated by Madison County Attorney Joe Smith.
Upon finding out about the investigation, Stewart, who was on leave at the time, is alleged to have fled the country, hiding out in Mexico until finally turning himself in to U.S. Border Patrol officers and being arrested last month at the Texas-Mexico border..
Following his arrest, Stewart was immediately extradited back to Nebraska, where he is being held in the Madison County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He will have to pay 10% of the bond amount to be released.
Since the story about the alleged theft broke in December, Stewart has maintained his innocence and has implicated NFAT board members and other transit employees in the theft, as well as other wrongdoing.
Look for a more in-depth analysis of the audit findings and response from NFAT Board of Directors president Lacy Kimes in Tuesday’s Daily News.