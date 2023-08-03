State auditor finds falsified documents during NPS financial review

Following the resignation this week of Bill Robinson as associate superintendent with Norfolk Public Schools, state auditor Mike Foley issued a letter on Thursday morning regarding the results of an audit into NPS finances and the alleged falsification of documents in an effort to receive funding reimbursement of $5,125.65, as part of a federal grant program.
Bill Robinson, associate superintendent of business services for Norfolk Public Schools, is on leave and has tendered his resignation effective Tuesday, Aug. 15, and will remain on leave until that time.
Robinson has served the district for eight years as associate superintendent of business services, three years as director of business services and 10 years as assistant principal at Norfolk High School.
The district is in the process of identifying an interim business manager for the 2023-24 school year.
The auditor’s letter, which was addressed to NPS school board president Sandy Wolfe, specifically identifies correspondence and documentation submitted by Robinson to the Nebraska Department of Education in an attempt to gain reimbursement for expenditures that would have fallen under the guidelines of the grant program after the expiration date for the request to be submitted.
According to the auditor’s letter, after the district was notified its eligibility was denied because its documentation had been submitted six months too late, new documentation was submitted. According to Foley, this new documentation was falsified.
The initial NPS request came on April 10 of this year, even though the deadline for reimbursement was in August 2022. After NPS was notified that its request was denied, Robinson contacted the state department of education and made arrangements to submit the alleged “new” altered documents. The new documents submitted for reimbursement appear to have had their dates changed, so as to fall within the guidelines for grant reimbursement. The second “altered” request also was denied.
On May 5, the auditor’s office was asked to look into the alleged falsification of the documents. During the investigation, copies of the reimbursement documents were requested from Robinson, who submitted the original documents and not the altered ones, bringing into question the validity of the second set of documents submitted in April.
Also of note in the auditor’s letter to the NPS board was documentation that the amount requested for reimbursement did not match with the amount that was actually paid to the vendor who was associated with the original request.
A statement issued by Foley’s office provided more details into the alleged falsification.
“Earlier this year, the district sought reimbursement for over $5,000 in expenses under the (Planning Regional Team) PRT subgrant, but the department rejected the request because it had been submitted some six months too late. A district employee then contacted the department to inquire about a possible remedy but was told that the reimbursement request was so far overdue that it could not be legally processed.”
The statement went on to say that, “Days later, the district’s associate superintendent contacted the department, supposedly explaining that the original reimbursement documentation had been sent in error, and the correct paperwork would be forthcoming.”
Upon learning of the auditor’s investigation, district officials conducted their own internal investigation and placed Robinson on administrative leave. NPS officials have said that their internal investigation is ongoing, but that at this point, it appears that the district’s financial status is secure.
District superintendent Jami Jo Thompson also issued a statement on the auditor’s findings.
“We are taking the recommendations provided by Foley’s office utmost seriously and are reevaluating our internal control procedures to include additional safeguards to protect the district and our taxpayers’ money.
“I would like to assure our community that Norfolk Public Schools will not let this impact our amazing staff and the wonderful students we serve. We remain committed to ensuring that every child is provided with outstanding educational opportunities that prepare them to meet their goals for the future.”
The auditor’s report also alleges that Robinson attempted to “... obscure how the expenses at issue were approved by the Norfolk Board of Education, the means of making those expenditures (credit card or check) and their actual purchase dates.”
“The documents that my office believes to have been falsified constitute public records, making that alleged activity both criminal and particularly disgusting,” Foley said in the statement.
Falsification of financial documentation submitted to state or federal entities, such as the ones submitted by Robinson, is a criminal offense. Both state and NPS officials have said that they intend to forward their investigation findings to the proper authorities for review.