If you like s’mores, moonlight walks or nocturnal adventures, then there’s good news.
Three “Stars, Strolls & S’mores” events will give area residents the chance to discover trails, lakes and nighttime opportunities during walks this summer.
The event is being held by the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission, the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District and the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau.
“The purpose of the moon walk is to provide a family-oriented activity that introduces people to the wonders that can be found in their neck of the woods,” said Julie Wragge, information education specialist for the Lower Elkhorn NRD, in a press release. “Our local lakes and rivers provide countless opportunities to discover and learn more about our water, soil and wildlife.”
The walks will be on Wednesday evenings close to the full moon and begin at 7:30 p.m. Most walks will last for 1-2 hours. Participants will walk an average of 1 mile at each walk. Each walk starts with a short introduction of that evening’s program, followed by a hike to a designated area where there will be presentations. Presenters are experts in their field and are from the community.
The evening wraps up with free s’mores.
The first event will be Wednesday, June 23, at the Yellowbanks Wildlife Management Area, 3 miles north and 2.5 miles west of Battle Creek. Presentations will include an interesting view of the Elkhorn River, and information about how rivers can move and change. There also will be a nature scavenger hunt.
The second walk will be Wednesday, July 21, at Skyview Lake in Norfolk. Presentations will include Kayaking 101 and Mothing: The nighttime addiction.
The final night will be Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Red Road Herbs Retreat & Learning Center on 835 Road near Stanton. Presentations will include beginner Dutch oven cooking and worthy weeds.
“Since the events take place close to home, we encourage everyone to join us and bring your friends and neighbors,” Wragge said.