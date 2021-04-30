Stars and Stripes line downtown Norfolk

Several VFW members put up 36 flags along Norfolk Avenue Thursday morning in time for the Loyalty Day parade, which is Friday, April 30, at 4 p.m., in downtown Norfolk.
Keith Anderson (pictured left) and Norb Widhalm hang a flag on one of the poles in the center of Norfolk Avenue on Thursday morning. Anderson is commander of VFW Post 1644, and Widhalm is a member.
The flags were donated by Phyllis Siecke of Madison in honor of her parents, Al and Ruth Koehler of Norfolk. The flags that flew last year were donated by Marge Miller, former VFW Auxiliary president, in honor of her husband, Lowell.