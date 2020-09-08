A Stanton woman was severely injured following a traffic accident Tuesday morning.
The accident occurred early Tuesday morning when a westbound pickup driven by 37-year-old Adriana Pinkston left Highway 32, crossed the eastbound lane and entered the south ditch. The vehicle rolled onto its top in a deep ravine, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release.
Pinkston was transported to Faith Regional Health Services by ambulance. Seatbelts were in use and are credited with preventing fatal injures, Unger said. The pickup is a total loss.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the incident, which took place about 7½ miles east of Madison, Unger said.