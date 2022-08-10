A woman on probation was arrested on Tuesday after she allegedly drove drunk to the probation office.
At 8:40 a.m., Norfolk police were called to Norfolk’s probation office for a client apparently driving to the office without a required ignition interlock device in her vehicle, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. Officers had contact with probation staff and 31-year-old Katherine Hansen of Stanton.
During this contact, Bauer said, officers detected alcohol coming from Hansen, so she was questioned about alcohol consumption. She was also requested to perform field sobriety maneuvers and asked to submit to a preliminary breath test. Both indicated that Hansen was impaired to drive, Bauer said.
Hansen was arrested on suspicion of enhanced third-offense driving under the influence and an ignition interlock violation. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.