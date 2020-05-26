A Stanton woman has been arrested for delivering a controlled substance to a minor.
Chief Don Miller with the Norfolk Police Division said in a press release that officers spoke to a 17-year-old male at Faith Regional Health Services on May 20 after he had been acting erratic in traffic.
Miller said police learned that he had consumed LSD the night before and, during the investigation, it was determined that 19-year-old Logan M. Wegner of Stanton had sold the drug to the male and others.
Wegner was interviewed about the incident on May 22, and on May 25, she was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, Miller said.
She was booked into the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.