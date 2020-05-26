NDN Arrested action 2

A Stanton woman has been arrested for delivering a controlled substance to a minor.

Chief Don Miller with the Norfolk Police Division said in a press release that officers spoke to a 17-year-old male at Faith Regional Health Services on May 20 after he had been acting erratic in traffic.

Miller said police learned that he had consumed LSD the night before and, during the investigation, it was determined that 19-year-old Logan M. Wegner of Stanton had sold the drug to the male and others.

Wegner was interviewed about the incident on May 22, and on May 25, she was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, Miller said.

She was booked into the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

North Central up to 24 cases

North Central up to 24 cases

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department has been made aware of three additional COVID-19 cases since the last update on Friday.

WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over, dampens hopes

WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over, dampens hopes

BANGKOK (AP) — As Brazil and India struggle with surging coronavirus cases, a top health expert is warning that the world is still in the very middle of the outbreak, dampening hopes for a speedy global economic rebound and renewed international travel.