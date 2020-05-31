NDN Arrested action 2

A Stanton woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated Saturday night after she tested almost four times the legal limit.

The Stanton County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch off 570th Avenue, about 5 miles southeast of Stanton, said Sheriff Mike Unger.

A lone driver was found in the vehicle passed out and highly intoxicated. She was identified as Katherine Hansen, 29, of Stanton, Unger said. 

At the sheriff's office, a breath test showed Hansen to be nearly four times the legal limit, Unger said.

Hansen was arrested in connection with aggravated driving while intoxicated. She was released on bond with a court date set for July, Unger said.

