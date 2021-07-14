STANTON — Two Stanton 17-year-olds were sentenced in Stanton County Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to contributing to the delinquency of minors and selling tobacco products to a minor.
Both were arrested earlier this year by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into the sale of tobacco products (vapes) to high school students in Stanton, according to a press release from the county.
A search warrant at one of the teen’s residences resulted in the seizure of more than 400 vape cartridges. One teen was sentenced to $1,050 in fines and cost. The other was given 18 months of probation with $550 in fines and cost.
One of the teen’s parents still has charges pending for allegedly contributing to the delinquency of a minor.