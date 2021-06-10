STANTON — A thousand pounds of pork ribs are making their way to Stanton this Saturday, June 12, for the community’s 10th annual ribfest.
After canceling last year’s ribfest because of health circumstances, the 20-member Stanton Ribfest board is putting the finishing touches on preparations for its milestone event set to take place this Saturday at the Stanton County Fairgrounds.
Saturday’s events will include a rib cookoff with a $1,000 top prize, a “porker” run, live auction, live music in the beer garden, a four-man golf scramble, pool party, a citywide garage sale and more. All the money raised will be given back to area causes.
“There’s a little bit of something for everyone. This is the type of event that appeals to crowds of all ages,” said Chris Farrier, ribfest board president.
This year marks Farrier’s first as the ribfest’s president after founder Artie Reed stepped down from the position after nine years. Reed still serves as a member of the board.
The Stanton Ribfest took roots in 2010 when Reed and a group of men at the Stanton VFW decided to organize a ribfest as a way to raise money for the VFW, which was struggling financially.
The 2010 ribfest saw about 100 people raise $500, so Reed decided to organize another ribfest in 2011 and see what potential there was for growth.
The event continued to exceed Reed’s expectations, and the ribfest grew to where it had to be moved to the county fairgrounds.
The daylong event has raised more than $25,000 since its inaugural event, with funds through the years going toward Stanton library updates, the Stanton Baseball and Softball Association, Stanton High School weight room remodeling and tornado relief in Stanton County in 2014.
The ribfest board also hands out six youth scholarships, three of which are given to Stanton Community Schools students and three to students in area communities.
“We’re not here to make any money; it all goes back to the community and surrounding communities,” Reed said. “It’s a real joy to see how much we’ve accomplished, how much funds we’ve taken in and how many groups we can actually help because we’re a nonprofit. It all goes back to the community and surrounding communities.”
THE RIB COOKOFF includes a competition consisting of two-person teams who will be judged on three separate categories — taste, tenderness and appearance — in that order. The winning team will receive a $1,000 cash prize, and the second- and third-place teams will get $300 and $200, respectively.
A $40 team entry fee is required by 8 a.m. Saturday to participate. Those who wish to enter may find the cookoff application on the Stanton Ribfest Facebook page and may email applications to stantonribfest@gmail.com.
The St. Louis style ribs will be provided by Tyson Foods in Madison, Farrier said. Teams are asked to bring their own grills, utensils and barbecue sauces, and the ribs must be cooked at the fairgrounds.
A meeting for contestants will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, and judging will start at 4 p.m. Ribfest volunteers will begin serving ribs to the public at 5 p.m.
The competition will entail double blind judging to ensure complete fairness to each team, Farrier said.
“Nobody knows whose ribs they’re sampling. We want to make sure we have a super fair event and, in doing that, we don’t want any of the judges to know who made what ribs,” Farrier said.
The ribfest had fewer than 10 cooks at its inaugural event, but Farrier is anticipating 25-30 cooks this year, he said.
THE FIRST EVER Porker Run will start at 10 a.m Saturday at the fairgrounds and will hit five area bars before finishing in Stanton before 5 p.m. Willing participants will be able to drive their cars, trucks or motorcycles and pay $20 to play poker, or $10 to ride along without playing.
Porker Run registration will take place from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. at the fairgrounds. Anyone who participates in the Porker Run will be admitted to the ribfest for free, said Jarrod Reese, vice president.
During the day, a four-man scramble will be at the Elkhorn Acres Golf Course beginning at 10 p.m. Free swimming for kids also will be available at the Stanton pool during the day.
At night, ribfest goers can also hear live music at night from the Capital Nine band from Norfolk, as well as enjoy a beer garden and live auction in which three grills will be given out.
Typically, Farrier said, 300-400 people attend the Stanton Ribfest. He hopes that number continues to climb.
“Can you think of anything better to do?” Farrier asked. “There’s going to be all the barbecue you can possibly eat with a bunch of different flavor profiles, and plenty of activities to take part in. It’s continued to grow over time, and we’re hoping for our biggest one yet.”