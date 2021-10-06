Funeral homes in Randolph and Stanton are under new ownership.
On Tuesday, Brad and Terri Johnson, owners of Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph and Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton, announced their decision to “pass along the responsibility and honor of serving” the communities to John Burns and Erik Gamerl, owners of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
“We have the highest regard for their reputation and work in funeral service and personally wish them the best,” the Johnsons said in a press release.
In addition to the Randolph and Stanton funeral homes, Home for Funerals’ locations now include Home for Funerals on Norfolk Avenue and its chapel on Georgia Avenue, Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek and Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison.
Gamerl and Burns offered thanks to the Johnsons for entrusting Home for Funerals with the responsibility of serving the Stanton and Randolph communities.
“John and I feel very blessed to have the opportunity to serve the communities of Randolph and Stanton,” Gamerl said.