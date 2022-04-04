STANTON — Firefighters from multiple departments were on the scene of a grass fire northeast of Stanton on Monday afternoon.
No structures were believed to be burning as of mid-afternoon Monday.
It appeared that at least four locations within about a half-mile radius were burning. The general location of the fire is west of Ridge Road and north of 839th Road in central Stanton County.
Firefighters from Stanton and Pilger were on scene, and other departments were notified but hadn't yet been dispatched to the area. The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office also had at least one deputy at the scene patrolling traffic.
The Daily News estimated that about 4 acres of land had burned based on the blackened ground. At least five grass rigs were working the scene in multiple locations.
Multiple lines of hay bales were on fire, but as of 3:30 p.m., firefighters were focusing on preventing the fire from spreading to any nearby structures. A line of trees is in the middle of the area where firefighters were working appeared to make extinguishing the fire more difficult.
Stanton County Emergency Management reported earlier on Monday that "very high grassland fire danger can be expected this afternoon."
A red-flag warning is in effect from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday for the counties of Knox, Cedar, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton and Platte.