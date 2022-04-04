STANTON — Firefighters from multiple departments were on the scene of a grass fire northeast of Stanton on Monday afternoon. 

No structures were believed to be burning as of mid-afternoon Monday.

It appeared that at least four locations within about a half-mile radius were burning. The general location of the fire is west of Ridge Road and north of 839th Road in central Stanton County.

Firefighters from Stanton and Pilger were on scene, and other departments were notified but hadn't yet been dispatched to the area. The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office also had at least one deputy at the scene patrolling traffic.

The Daily News estimated that about 4 acres of land had burned based on the blackened ground. At least five grass rigs were working the scene in multiple locations.

Multiple lines of hay bales were on fire, but as of 3:30 p.m., firefighters were focusing on preventing the fire from spreading to any nearby structures. A line of trees is in the middle of the area where firefighters were working appeared to make extinguishing the fire more difficult. 

Stanton County Emergency Management reported earlier on Monday that "very high grassland fire danger can be expected this afternoon."

A red-flag warning is in effect from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday for the counties of Knox, Cedar, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton and Platte.

In other news

Less than half of hearings feature full parole board

Less than half of hearings feature full parole board

It was Josh Carse’s big day. He awoke before sunrise on March 19, 2021, and donned his khaki prison uniform, ready to learn if he could leave the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln. His fate, like more than a thousand prisoners each year, awaited the judgment of the Nebraska Board of Parole.

US added 431,000 jobs in March in sign of economic health

US added 431,000 jobs in March in sign of economic health

America’s employers extended a streak of robust hiring in March, adding 431,000 jobs in a sign of the economy’s resilience in the face of a still-destructive pandemic, Russia's war against Ukraine and the highest inflation in 40 years.

Date set for special election

Date set for special election

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday a special election for the open seat in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District.

Russia faces growing outrage amid new evidence of atrocities

Russia faces growing outrage amid new evidence of atrocities

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Russia faced a fresh wave of condemnation on Monday after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Some Western leaders called for further sanctions in response, even as Moscow continued to press its offensive in the country's east.