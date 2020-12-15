One Stanton man is out of trouble and another Stanton man is in more trouble after he provided a false name and personal information following his arrest on Monday in downtown Stanton on a felony drug charge.
Joshua Knight, 29, of rural Stanton remains in custody and faces additional charges after it was discovered that he and Tatyana Wheatley, 28, of rural Stanton gave the sheriff’s office a false identity on Knight, according to a press release from Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
Knight and Wheatley claimed Knight was Clifford Wheatley, the brother of Tatyana, according to the release.
It was discovered on Tuesday morning that Knight was using the alias in an effort to conceal his true identity, Unger said. Knight admitted to using the false name and was found to have two active felony warrants out of Buffalo County and a probation warrant out of Platte County. Knight now faces additional felony charges in Stanton County of criminal impersonation and being a habitual criminal and is being held on a $50,000 bond, the sheriff said.
Tatyana Wheatley also was arrested on Tuesday afternoon for aiding and abetting criminal impersonation and obstructing a police officer. She was detained on a Douglas County arrest warrant for theft by shoplifting.
Wheatley was released on bond after being booked at the Sheriff’s office. She was cited on Monday for possession of drug paraphernalia.