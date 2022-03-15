A Stanton man was taken into custody Monday afternoon on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

About 4:05 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office had contact with a vehicle on the west edge of Stanton, where the 62-year-old driver was suspected of being intoxicated, Sheriff Mike Unger said.

Mark Pflueger of Stanton was taken into custody, Unger said, and a breath test showed that he was more than twice the legal limit. Pflueger was booked on suspicion of aggravated driving under the influence — third offense, no operator’s license and an open container of alcohol violation.

Pflueger has seven prior DWI convictions and was jailed pending the posting of a cash bond, the sheriff said.

Tags

In other news

Agenda for upcoming board of education meeting

Agenda for upcoming board of education meeting

The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which the administrators will vote for and approve girls wrestling as an official activity. Members also will vote for and approve the hiring of new coaches for the girls wrestling and junior high cross c…

Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

Russian troops kept up pressure on Ukraine's capital and air raid sirens were heard across the besieged country overnight, even as diplomatic talks between the two sides resumed on Monday. Prospects for a speedy end to the fighting, however, appear dim.

Russia steps up bombardment of Kyiv, civilians flee Mariupol

Russia steps up bombardment of Kyiv, civilians flee Mariupol

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia stepped up its bombardment of Kyiv on Tuesday, devastating an apartment house and other buildings, while civilians in 2,000 cars fled Mariupol along a humanitarian corridor in what was believed to the biggest evacuation yet from the desperately besieged seaport.

Erratic driving leads to DWI arrest, other charges

Erratic driving leads to DWI arrest, other charges

STANTON — On Sunday morning just after midnight, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a reckless driving vehicle heading east out of Norfolk on Highway 275, with the vehicle driving all over the roadway.