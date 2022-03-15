A Stanton man was taken into custody Monday afternoon on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
About 4:05 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office had contact with a vehicle on the west edge of Stanton, where the 62-year-old driver was suspected of being intoxicated, Sheriff Mike Unger said.
Mark Pflueger of Stanton was taken into custody, Unger said, and a breath test showed that he was more than twice the legal limit. Pflueger was booked on suspicion of aggravated driving under the influence — third offense, no operator’s license and an open container of alcohol violation.
Pflueger has seven prior DWI convictions and was jailed pending the posting of a cash bond, the sheriff said.