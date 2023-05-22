A Norfolk man was jailed on Sunday following an alleged domestic disturbance and subsequent drunken driving incident.
Just after 3 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a physical disturbance between a man and a woman at a residence in Stanton, said Sheriff Mike Unger. Just before the sheriff’s office arrived at the residence, authorities were notified by a witness that the man had fled in a vehicle and was believed to be intoxicated.
Coty Payne, 32, of Stanton was located shortly thereafter about a block away, Unger said. A subsequent investigation revealed that he allegedly assaulted his partner while children were present and then drove away from the residence while drunk.
Payne was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and disturbing the peace. After further testing, Unger said Payne was found to have more than 2½ times the amount of alcohol in his system to legally drive.
He was further booked at the sheriff’s office on suspicion of aggravated third-offense DUI. Payne was jailed pending the setting of a cash bond.