STANTON — A Stanton man was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of assault and other offenses.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an earlier assault at a Stanton residence on Sunday morning.

A subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Joshua Graf, 40, Stanton, on charges of domestic assault, strangulation, terroristic threats and disturbing the peace, Unger said.

Graf was booked on those charges and jailed pending the setting of a cash bond.

