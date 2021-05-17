Two people were arrested Saturday night, including a woman who had previously been arrested on Christmas Day, on suspicion of possessing drugs.
At about 11 p.m. Saturday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office had contact with a vehicle that was suspected of trespassing on private property about 2 miles east of Norfolk, just off East Norfolk Avenue, Sheriff Mike Unger said in a press release.
During the contact, Jacqueline Hoover, 50, of Norfolk and Richard Coates, 57, of Stanton were found to be in possession of methamphetamine, Unger said. Both were arrested on the felony drug charges and booked at the sheriff’s office.
Both also face charges of criminal trespass and open container of alcohol violations. Coates also was found in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Hoover is standing trial on possession of methamphetamine from last Christmas Day in Stanton.