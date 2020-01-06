STANTON — A 51-year-old Stanton man was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Monday morning in Stanton County District Court.
Donald Detlefsen was sentenced after his probation was revoked on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), according to law enforcement.
Stanton County officials said Detlefsen was originally arrested in 2018 following the service of a search warrant at his Stanton residence by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office. He was later convicted and sentenced to probation during which time he had multiple violations.
Also sentenced for a felony drug conviction was Tony Hartford, 52, Norfolk. Hartford was sentenced to 12 months of probation and 90 days in jail following his conviction for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Hartford was arrested last summer by the sheriff’s office at a Stanton residence, along with two other co-defendants.
Also sentenced to a county jail term was Dominik Ziesmer, 25, Sioux Falls, S.D. Ziesmer was given 150 days in jail following his conviction for willful reckless driving and driving while intoxicated.
Ziesmer was arrested in August following a high speed pursuit by the sheriff’s office on Highway 275 that ended in Cuming County after his vehicle was forced off the roadway. A co-defendant is currently serving a prison sentence for the illegal drugs found in their vehicle.
District Judge Mark Johnson proceeded over the court sentences on Monday morning.