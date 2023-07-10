An explosion inside a vehicle early Monday morning southwest of Stanton sent a man to the hospital with critical injuries.
Just after midnight, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was notified through a 911 call of a 50-year-old man who sustained traumatic injuries from some type of explosion in his vehicle, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger. The incident took place near Union Creek Road southwest of Stanton.
Members of the sheriff’s office were on scene within minutes of the report and began treating the man for extensive injuries, Unger said. Stanton Rescue, Norfolk Rescue and a LifeNet helicopter also responded to the scene. The man was transported by helicopter to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk for emergency surgery.
The sheriff’s office is still investigating the incident, Unger said, but preliminary investigation has indicated that some type of fireworks or homemade explosive was most likely responsible for the explosion.